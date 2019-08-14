ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK (BMV:IXUS) by 755.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,613 shares during the quarter. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK accounts for about 2.5% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK were worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 67.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK by 244.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.95. ISHARES TR/CORE MSCI TOTAL INTL STK has a 12 month low of $1,050.00 and a 12 month high of $1,260.00.

