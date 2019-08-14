iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.11. 233,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,480. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.53 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

