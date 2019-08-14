iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $31,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $306,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.57. The stock had a trading volume of 84,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,041. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $105.97 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

