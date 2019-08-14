iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Stephens Inc. AR’s 3rd Largest Position

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,505 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $101,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,334,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $86,587,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,700,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 493,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,905,000 after purchasing an additional 280,385 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11,221.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 274,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 272,225 shares during the period.

IWD traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.47. 244,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,673. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $130.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

