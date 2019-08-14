iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lifted by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.2% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $63.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

