iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.94 and last traded at $49.58, approximately 361 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 196,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

