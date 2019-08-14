iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $36,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,486,000 after buying an additional 3,044,177 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,186 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,465,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,947,000 after purchasing an additional 89,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,706,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,412,000 after purchasing an additional 282,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,513,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,389,000 after purchasing an additional 368,489 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.37. 1,538,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,380,151. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

