Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 57,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 266,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 99,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $230.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,788.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.