IQeon (IQN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, IQeon has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One IQeon token can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00003744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. IQeon has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $5,930.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00271955 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.52 or 0.01398741 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023650 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00096885 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000442 BTC.

IQeon Token Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,781,277 tokens. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

