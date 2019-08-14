iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $55.49. iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN shares last traded at $55.89, with a volume of 280 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.97.

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN Company Profile (NYSEARCA:OIL)

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

