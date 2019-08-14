IOTA 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.89 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002308 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Gate.io, Huobi and Coinone. In the last week, IOTA has traded down 16% against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $643.24 million and approximately $9.89 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00271291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.01307031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00022915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00094837 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.59 or 0.04534124 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinone, Bitfinex, CoinFalcon, Ovis, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, FCoin, Huobi, Upbit, Cobinhood and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

