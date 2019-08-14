IOStoken Trading 20.7% Lower Over Last Week (IOST)

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. IOStoken has a market cap of $332.92 million and approximately $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOStoken has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One IOStoken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges including Zebpay, Hotbit, Upbit and OTCBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IOStoken

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOStoken is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOStoken is iost.io

Buying and Selling IOStoken

IOStoken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bitkub, Binance, Koinex, OKEx, BitMart, DragonEX, Bithumb, Cobinhood, DigiFinex, Bitrue, GOPAX, Huobi, BigONE, Hotbit, OTCBTC, DDEX, CoinZest, Upbit, ABCC, WazirX, CoinBene, Coineal, IDAX, BitMax, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOStoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOStoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

