Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ NVIV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67. Invivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

