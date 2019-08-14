Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,007 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,551% compared to the average volume of 61 call options.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, Director Eric Dobmeier acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $135,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,490.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,770,000 after purchasing an additional 619,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,417,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,787 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,485,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,295,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,841,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,252,000 after purchasing an additional 357,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,237,000 after purchasing an additional 671,216 shares during the last quarter.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

ATRA opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $715.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.08. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

