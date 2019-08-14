Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,744 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.19.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,760,980. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $203.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,253 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,697.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,907.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $127,758.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

