International Parkside (CVE:IPD) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Shares of International Parkside (CVE:IPD) fell 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 1,673 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 19,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.60.

International Parkside Company Profile (CVE:IPD)

International Parkside Products Inc produces and markets optical and screen cleaning products in North America, Europe, Japan and rest of Asia, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers lens and filter cleaning products, computer/smartphone cleaning products, DSLR sensor cleaning products, cleaning kits, and glass cleaning products for cameras, filters, binoculars, scopes, computers, digital picture frames, iPads, tablet computers, and phones.

