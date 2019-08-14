International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON: IAG) recently:

8/12/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 400 ($5.23).

8/5/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/5/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

8/2/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.

8/2/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 713 ($9.32) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 705 ($9.21) price target on the stock.

8/2/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/26/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 713 ($9.32). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock.

7/12/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/8/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/1/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “market perform” rating. They now have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 750 ($9.80).

6/28/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

6/21/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/21/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/21/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 630 ($8.23). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2019 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “reduce” rating. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 550 ($7.19).

IAG traded down GBX 19.30 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 425.10 ($5.55). The stock had a trading volume of 5,467,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 452.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 1-year low of GBX 413.50 ($5.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 718.40 ($9.39).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.