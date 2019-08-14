Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,300 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.16. The company had a trading volume of 45,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,943. The company has a market capitalization of $231.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $219.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.72.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

