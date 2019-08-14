Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $124.95. Intact Financial shares last traded at $123.54, with a volume of 92,667 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$122.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James set a C$133.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$127.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$124.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion and a PE ratio of 23.80.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph D’annunzio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.61, for a total value of C$118,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$561,025.30.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

