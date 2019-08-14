Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$127.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFC shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$120.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$122.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$123.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of IFC traded down C$1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$123.78. 323,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.80. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$95.75 and a 52 week high of C$127.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$124.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Joseph D’annunzio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.61, for a total value of C$118,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$561,025.30.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

