Insider Selling: Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Sells 28,257 Shares of Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 28,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $717,162.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. 837,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.96. Veracyte Inc has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 98,666 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth $958,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,985,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,394 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,517,000 after purchasing an additional 618,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

