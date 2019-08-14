Insider Selling: Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV) Insider Sells 28,254 Shares of Stock

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV) insider Jeremy J. Hamer sold 28,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £39,555.60 ($51,686.40).

UAV traded down GBX 20.40 ($0.27) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 138 ($1.80). 3,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338. Unicorn AIM VCT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 144.80 ($1.89). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. Unicorn AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.00%.

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

