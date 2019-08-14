Insider Selling: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Chairman Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total transaction of $9,799,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

B Wayne Et Al Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 40,000 shares of Public Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.10, for a total transaction of $10,244,000.00.

Shares of PSA stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.89. The stock had a trading volume of 676,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,997. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $260.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.17.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.87). Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 232.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.45.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

