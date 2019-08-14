Insider Selling: Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Chairman Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total transaction of $9,799,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
B Wayne Et Al Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 9th, B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 40,000 shares of Public Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.10, for a total transaction of $10,244,000.00.
Shares of PSA stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.89. The stock had a trading volume of 676,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,997. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $260.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.17.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 232.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 42.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $243.72 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.45.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.
