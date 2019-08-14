Insider Selling: Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Director Sells 46,667 Shares of Stock

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Director Peter Rettaliata sold 46,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $46,667.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN AIRI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.01. 34,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,389. Air Industries Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

