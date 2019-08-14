Insider Buying: Emx Royalty Corp (CVE:EMX) Director Acquires 23,039 Shares of Stock

Emx Royalty Corp (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole acquired 23,039 shares of Emx Royalty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,964.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,224,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,954,531.65.

David M. Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Emx Royalty alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, David M. Cole acquired 11,000 shares of Emx Royalty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,004.80.

Emx Royalty stock traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a quick ratio of 26.25 and a current ratio of 26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.81 million and a P/E ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.72. Emx Royalty Corp has a twelve month low of C$1.31 and a twelve month high of C$2.00.

Emx Royalty (CVE:EMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.36 million during the quarter.

About Emx Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Emx Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emx Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.