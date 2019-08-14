Insider Buying: Astea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATEA) Major Shareholder Purchases 48,100 Shares of Stock

Astea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATEA) major shareholder David Kanen bought 48,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $260,221.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Astea International alerts:

On Thursday, August 8th, David Kanen bought 1,820 shares of Astea International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $10,010.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, David Kanen bought 1,315 shares of Astea International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $7,219.35.

On Wednesday, June 26th, David Kanen bought 2,200 shares of Astea International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,100.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, David Kanen bought 900 shares of Astea International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,905.00.

On Friday, June 14th, David Kanen bought 1,500 shares of Astea International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $8,220.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, David Kanen bought 6,500 shares of Astea International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,725.00.

Astea International stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. 80,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81. Astea International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.09.

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Astea International had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter.

Astea International Company Profile

Astea International Inc develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Astea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.