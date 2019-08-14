Insider Buying: Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Robert K. Coretz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. 335,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,955. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.95. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $25.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.05 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 294.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $56,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 47.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATSG shares. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

