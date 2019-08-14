Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Inphi to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Inphi stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.11. The company had a trading volume of 441,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.88. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inphi will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total transaction of $121,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,909,297.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $2,347,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,538,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,141 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,755 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

