Innova 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $48.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. Innova has a total market capitalization of $66,018.00 and $48.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Innova has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000472 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin . The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

