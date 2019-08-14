Ink Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $7,500.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, CoinEgg, ZB.COM and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ink

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, LBank, CoinBene, Exmo, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Gate.io, Coinnest, CoinEgg, Coinrail, TOPBTC, EXX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

