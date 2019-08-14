Ink Protocol Price Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox, IDEX and COSS. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $566,095.00 and $40,788.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00269711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.01347936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022684 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00095197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 312,553,795 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, CoinBene, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

