Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

In related news, CFO James D. Gray bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.37 per share, for a total transaction of $78,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,948.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.70. 6,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,343. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.85. Ingredion Inc has a 1 year low of $74.94 and a 1 year high of $107.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Featured Article: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.