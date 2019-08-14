ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ING Groep NV (AMS:INGA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.96 ($15.07).

INGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a €12.30 ($14.30) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.