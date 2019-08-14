Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) Short Interest Update

Industrial Services of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of IDSA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.77. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,988. Industrial Services of America has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93.

Industrial Services of America (NASDAQ:IDSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter. Industrial Services of America had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 1.36%.

Industrial Services of America, Inc buys, processes, and markets ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and other recyclable commodities in the United States. The company processes scrap metal through its sorting, cutting, baling, and shredding operations. Its non-ferrous scrap recycling operations consist primarily of collecting, sorting, and processing various grades of copper, aluminum, and stainless steel and brass.

