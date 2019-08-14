Impact (IMX) Market Cap Achieves $55,515.00

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Impact has a total market capitalization of $55,515.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Impact has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Impact coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Impact alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Impact Profile

IMX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 110,630,546 coins. Impact’s official website is www.impact-coin.org . Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX

Impact Coin Trading

Impact can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.