IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Shares Up 13.5%

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) shot up 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.71, 134,571 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 368% from the average session volume of 28,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMH. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 359,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 336.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 787,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 606,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

