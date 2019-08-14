IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Shares Up 13.5%

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2019 // Comments off

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) shot up 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.71, 134,571 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 368% from the average session volume of 28,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMH. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 359,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 336.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 787,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 606,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter.

About IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IMPAC Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPAC Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.