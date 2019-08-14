IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Purchases £121.81 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite bought 13 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 937 ($12.24) per share, with a total value of £121.81 ($159.17).

On Tuesday, July 9th, Roy Twite bought 12 shares of IMI stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,011 ($13.21) per share, with a total value of £121.32 ($158.53).

Shares of IMI stock traded down GBX 28.40 ($0.37) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 927 ($12.11). 662,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,118. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,237 ($16.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,012.35. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.20) price target (down previously from GBX 1,050 ($13.72)) on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,075 ($14.05).

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

