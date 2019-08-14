Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $25.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Iheartmedia an industry rank of 153 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NYSE:IHRT traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. 586,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,730. Iheartmedia has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

There is no company description available for iHeartMedia Inc

