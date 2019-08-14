Ignis Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Ignis token can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, Coinbit, Indodax and STEX. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a total market cap of $23.05 million and $874,428.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00271993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.17 or 0.01411809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00023686 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00096703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Indodax, Upbit, Bittrex, Coinbit, STEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.