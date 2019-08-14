IG Gold (IGG) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $819,420.00 and approximately $1,746.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IG Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including TRX Market, LATOKEN, ABCC and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00269456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.34 or 0.01344777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00022746 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00094828 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 49,587,425,330 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,694,053,571 tokens. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TRX Market, ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

