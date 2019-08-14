IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,483,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,615,000 after buying an additional 780,846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,086.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 404,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,344,000 after buying an additional 369,991 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,076,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,793,000 after buying an additional 289,063 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27,432.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,743,000 after buying an additional 256,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,808,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX stock traded down $9.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.33. 11,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,560. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.84. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.11 and a twelve month high of $292.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.10 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Lane sold 17,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $4,743,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.44, for a total transaction of $631,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,905 shares of company stock valued at $18,968,126. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $300.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.