IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $281.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $300.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX traded down $6.28 on Wednesday, hitting $274.63. 61,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,560. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $292.17. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.17.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 765.45% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $5,245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $650,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,905 shares of company stock worth $18,968,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,959,000 after acquiring an additional 81,641 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.