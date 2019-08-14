Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.34

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.34. Ideal Power shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

