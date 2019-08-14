Icollege (ASX:ICT) Stock Price Down 8%

Icollege Limited (ASX:ICT)’s stock price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), approximately 157,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.07.

About Icollege (ASX:ICT)

iCollege Limited provides vocational education and training solutions in Australia and internationally. The company offers training to develop skills and knowledge required to gain employment or advance careers in various industry sectors, including construction, nursing, disability, hospitality, business, English language, and health and fitness.

