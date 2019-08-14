IceChain (ICHX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,264.00

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One IceChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Graviex. IceChain has a market capitalization of $5,264.00 and $4.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IceChain has traded 49.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.60 or 0.04526976 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00047788 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000966 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IceChain Profile

IceChain (ICHX) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,927,854 tokens. IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain . The official website for IceChain is icechain.io . The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IceChain Token Trading

IceChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

