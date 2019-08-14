IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,469 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.23% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $224,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $666,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 6,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.55, for a total transaction of $1,706,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,676 shares of company stock worth $3,295,272. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $228.02 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $273.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $290.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.37.

IAC traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.80. 3,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,995. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $158.29 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

