HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Sold by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,645 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,806,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 663,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 56,288 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 435,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after acquiring an additional 54,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 220,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HUTCHISON CHINA/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.41.

Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. 244,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,963. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

