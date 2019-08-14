Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Down 11.5% in July

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the June 30th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Hurco Companies stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,885. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71. Hurco Companies has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $222.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 367.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.