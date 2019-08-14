Hudock Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,113,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,713,000 after purchasing an additional 124,615 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 755,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,243 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,242,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,220,000 after purchasing an additional 140,687 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.92. 42,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,187,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $121.76. The company has a market cap of $292.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 32,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $3,854,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,132,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $2,487,707.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,862 shares of company stock worth $18,157,146 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

