H&T Group (LON:HAT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 349.50 ($4.57), with a volume of 91674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331.50 ($4.33).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.79 million and a P/E ratio of 11.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 326.72.

H&T Group (LON:HAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 15 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

H&T Group Company Profile (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It also offers gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

